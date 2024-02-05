Breezy and mild through most of work week; rain chances return Friday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — North winds die down Tuesday but return from the southeast Wednesday through Friday as a wet weather system approaches South Texas. Isolated showers Friday will become scattered thunderstorms over the weekend before ending Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong winds gusting near 40 mph return midweek
- Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Friday through Monday, with best rain chance over the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 10 to 18 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 6 o 9 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and quite windy
Temperature:
Middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 20 to 39 mph
Windiness returns Wednesday through Friday ahead of a Pacific storm system that may bring up to an inch or rainfall.