Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy and mild through most of work week; rain chances return Friday through Monday

Cloudy 3.jpg
KRIS file
Expect sunny skies Tuesday then mostly cloudy and windy midweek
Cloudy 3.jpg
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 17:37:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — North winds die down Tuesday but return from the southeast Wednesday through Friday as a wet weather system approaches South Texas. Isolated showers Friday will become scattered thunderstorms over the weekend before ending Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Strong winds gusting near 40 mph return midweek
  • Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Friday through Monday, with best rain chance over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 10 to 18 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 6 o 9 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and quite windy
Temperature:
Middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 20 to 39 mph

Windiness returns Wednesday through Friday ahead of a Pacific storm system that may bring up to an inch or rainfall.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019