Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy and drier Tuesday, but slight rain chances return midweek

Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
KRIS file
After a cool night, a fair and mild but breezy Tuesday is expected for the Coastal Bend.
Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 17:38:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drier air Tuesday and prompted fire weather conditions across the western Coastal Bend, but a weak disturbance suggests isolated showers return for your Wednesday followed by warmer and more humid conditions for your holiday weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory today for inland Coastal Bend, and a Small Craft Advisory for our coastal waters
  • Wind lays down tonight and weather threats abate
  • Isolated showers will accompany a mid-level disturbance on Wednesday, but rainfall will be modest
  • More heat and humidity expected Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
northeast 4 to 8 mph, becoming variable after midnight

Tuesday:
Sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Northwest 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph

With available moisture at a premium the showers Wednesday will be light and fleeting. Expect wind and humid conditions for your holiday weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019