Blazing hot before rain chances increase starting Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our big heat dome of high-pressure will hold on to our weather pattern for a couple more days and deliver some sweltering temperatures to South Texas.

With the exception of a few clouds here and there, afternoon high temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 90s for many coastal locations and some low 100s for our inland communities.

In addition, there is deepening low pressure headed in our direction from the Central Plains and that is going to kick up our winds and humidity.

For today and tomorrow, heat indices will shoot around 103°-115°. Residents are encouraged to drink lots of water when outdoors and take frequent breaks if working. Seek the shaded spots frequently. Also, there is a Coastal Flood Advisory posted from 9AM-7PM today. Water may reach up to dunes and access roads, especially during times of high tide. For Bob Hall Pier and Port Aransas jetties, that will occur this morning between 10:15-10:35AM.

As our heat dome breaks down and gets shoved to our south, a weak area of low pressure will destabilize our atmosphere as it moves into north Texas. That will be enough to send a weak front into the area and stall for a couple of days and start rain chances late Sunday and last through the middle of next week.

Rainfall activity will be isolated in nature Sunday and Monday and more scattered with a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Though rainfall accumulation totals will be much higher to our north, some locations could pick up around a half inch of rain. Given the isolated and scattered nature of the rain, some locations will receive far less. We’ll monitor it closely.

Today: Except for a few clouds, lots of sunshine; very hot, humid and windy; Coastal Flood Advisories posted along Gulf-facing beaches…High: 94°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting as high as 40 MPH…Heat Index: 102°-112°. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!

Tonight: Remaining breezy, mild and muggy…Low: 79°…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: Oppressively humid and blazing hot and windy…High: 95°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting as high as 40 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!

Sunday: More clouds, not as hot with a weak front stalling over South Texas; isolated showers & a few storms possible by the late afternoon and evening…High: 92°…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, isolated showers, breezy and still pretty hot…High: 91°…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies continue with some scattered showers and storms in South Texas; scattered in nature some there will be pockets of heavy rain where others may only get a few sprinkles…High: 89°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Another round of scattered showers and storms possible in South Texas; like previous days, there will be pockets of heavy rain while others may get very little to none…High: 88°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great weekend and please stay cool and hydrated in the dangerous heat the next couple of days!