Blazing heat sticks around, Saharan dust returns

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — The large “heat-dome” of high pressure continues to have a firm grasp on our weather pattern and has been delivering above normal temperatures and not much in the way of rainfall.

That pattern is going to continue today; however, the potential for a few stray pop up seabreeze showers will again be possible today just like we saw yesterday. Though the showers are few and far between, they will be a welcome sight to those who get to experience them.

Overall, in the grand weather pattern, the heat and sunshine will dominate.

Today, we’ll add Saharan Dust to the mixture that will make our skies hazy and degrade our air quality. If you have some respiratory issues, it may be a good idea to stay indoors for much of the day.

The high-pressure heat dome will move very little over the next several days, in fact, right through the end of the week and into the weekend, it will be lingering close by and deliver temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.

There is a glimmer of hope for things to change by early next week. The dome will push slightly to our west and allow a weak front to stall in north Texas and potentially give us a few scattered showers and storms in the are by Tuesday. Keywords here are few and scattered, it is not going to be widespread rainfall event, but does present our next best chance of rain in the area. We’ll be monitoring this opportunity moving forward.

The tropics all continue to be quiet for the Caribbean, Gulf and the Atlantic. Tropical Storms Celia, south of Mexico and in the Pacific Ocean, will continue to move away from land and head west.

Today: Few AM showers, staying spotty throughout the day with the afternoon seabreeze kicking in later; most of us stay dry and blazing hot and humid – Saharan dust returns making for hazy skies…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 103-108.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and quiet…Low: 73…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Thursday: Sweltering heat, hazy skies from Saharan Dust, breezy and very muggy…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 103-109.

Friday: Wind will be picking up to windy levels, still plenty of sunshine and humidity…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 103-107.

Saturday: Sunny skies, less haze, windy, hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100-107.

Sunday: The sunshine continues with breezy conditions and lots of heat…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 103-108.

Monday: Few more clouds in the area ahead of weak front in northern parts of the state; still hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-107.

Have a great day and keep cool!