Better rain chances through the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers today and through the midweek

Hot and humid

Similar to yesterday, neighborhoods will top out with highs in the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures into the low 100s. An increase in moisture will improve our rain chances today and through midweek. The timing of showers moving in right now appears to be later in the morning and during the afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy as rain chances continue to look better this week as high pressure weakens over the East Coast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny & isolated showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 77º

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with more isolated showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good day!