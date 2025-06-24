Better rain chances through the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers today and through the midweek
- Hot and humid
Similar to yesterday, neighborhoods will top out with highs in the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures into the low 100s. An increase in moisture will improve our rain chances today and through midweek. The timing of showers moving in right now appears to be later in the morning and during the afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy as rain chances continue to look better this week as high pressure weakens over the East Coast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny & isolated showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies with light winds
Temperature: Low 77º
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with more isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good day!