Below normal temperatures through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a difference a day can make! We had some early day sunshine yesterday before a cold front swept through the region during the later afternoon hours and not only brought some cooler temperatures to the area, but also a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of which brought around 1-2+ inches of rainfall to some!

We’ll continue to see plenty of clouds today along with below normal temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. So, don’t forget the jacket this morning. Also, it’ll still be possible to see a few lingering spots of drizzle for the coastal communities.

Winds will stay elevated through much of the day, but they will gradually decrease by later tonight. Boaters and Mariners, there is a Small Craft Advisory posted for the bay and nearshore waters until noon and until later this evening for the offshore waters. Use caution and be safe!

Our weather pattern doesn’t clear out a whole lot through the middle of the week. We’ll hold on to a good dosage of cloud coverage and temperatures will slowly moderate back into the middle 60 by Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll finally get some more sunshine in the forecast and temperatures will start to go up as well ahead of the next cold front that will arrive on Saturday.

The front will bring another dose of some of the cool temperatures, which will be nice because we’ll reach the low 80s on Friday, and an opportunity for just a few stray showers. Unfortunately, not looking like great rainfall chances in the next 7-days.

Today: Mainly cloudy, chilly and windy…High: 60…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Still on the breezy side near the coast, mainly cloudy and cold…Low: 42…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Generous amount of clouds, still cool and lighter winds…High: 63…Wind: NNE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine with mild temperatures and light wind…High: 65…Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: More sunshine, slightly higher humidity and getting warmer; still comfortable though…High: 73…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: More wind, more humidity, mainly sunny and warm…High: 79…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Cold front arrives on Saturday with strong northerly winds and a few stray showers favoring the coastline; more sunshine and cooler on Sunday with less wind.

Have a great day!