Below normal temperatures stick around today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The chilly temperatures just do not want to give up their grip on the South Texas! Yesterday’s cold front sent temperatures tumbling from the 80s right down to the 40s and 50s, and we’re going to hold on to them for at least one more day.

We still have a bit of an overrunning pattern going on this morning over the region and that is resulting in some light to moderate showers over most of the region. This pattern will hold through about the midday hours. Rainfall totals are not going to be spectacular, but at this point, any rainfall that we get in the region is going to be fantastic.

Temperatures will come back up into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Look for more sunshine on Wednesday because cloud coverage comes in on Thursday.

The next strong cold front will arrive on Friday, looks to be around the midday/early afternoon hours, and that will send temperatures tumbling once again. With the frontal passage, we’ll have a small window of a few isolated showers once again. Just like the current opportunity we have today, rainfall accumulations are not forecast to be great, and most will observe less than a few tenths.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see morning temperatures in the 30s. Our inland communities will also likely see a light freeze early Saturday morning.

Don’t fret though, those temperatures will rebound quickly as we head into next week and highs will soar back into the 70s and 80s with more wind and sunshine.

Today: Mainly cloudy to overcast with some late day sunshine inland, AM light showers, remaining chilly with lighter winds…High: 54…Wind: NNE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Still a bit breezy, mainly cloudy and chilly/cold…Low: 40…Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: More sunshine as temperatures start heading up…High: 64…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Cloud coverage returns, a bit more humid and milder…High: 72…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Transition day again; a cold front arrives early afternoon with a few isolated showers, cooler temperatures and more wind…High: 71 (prior to front arrival) …Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, breezy and cooler…High: 60…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and gorgeous, but still breezy to windy…High: 70…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!