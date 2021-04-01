Below normal temperatures stick around

CORPUS CHRISTI — Drier and cooler air has filtered into the Coastal Bend, courtesy of yesterday’s Canadian cold front. Rainfall accompanying the front was less than stellar and only reported a trace officially out at the airport.

The cooler air will remain in place for a few days resulting in below average highs and lows for about 48-hours before we begin to see things get milder late in the weekend and into next week.

We’ll be tracking a weak upper-level disturbance moving in from the west over the weekend that will bring some stray, isolated at best, showers on Saturday and Easter Sunday. Neither day looks like a big washout, Outdoor plans still look good.

Today: Morning clouds give way to afternoon clearing and sunshine, still windy, cooler…High: 69…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, dry and chilly…Low: 51…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, cool and on the breezy side…High: 70…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Good amount of clouds, still cool and remaining breezy with a stray shower…High: 74…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Easter Sunday: Morning clouds, a stray shower, afternoon sunshine, milder and breezy…High: 77…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: More sunshine, warmer and windy…High: 80…SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warm and windy…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!

