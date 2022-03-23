Beautiful weather ahead through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As surface high pressure moves into the Coastal Bend, we are going to see some sensational weather in South Texas for the next several days.

The only caveat that we’ll have to contend with is the dry air and the increased winds which will result in elevated to fire danger each day going right into the weekend.

With lighter winds in the forecast today, we’ll see elevated fire weather concerns, but certainly much lower than previous days. However, winds are forecast to increase tomorrow, and the National Weather Service has already issued a Fire Weather Watch for all of South Texas which is in effect for Thursday from 10AM-7PM.

Residents are highly encouraged to reduce activity outdoors that involve sparks and flames. With the dry vegetation that is prevalent across South Texas, any small fire could easily spread. Fire officials have been extremely busy and pushing their response to the limit over the last several weeks.

Otherwise, the weather will be fantastic.

We’ll have cool to chilly mornings over the next couple of days. For today, we’ll see all the sunshine with highs below seasonal average in the middle 70s for many locations.

By tomorrow, the high will begin to move towards the east and upper-level high pressure begins to take over. Highs will then push above normal for the rest of the week and on into the weekend.

Look for highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday to top out in the low to middle 80s. Some of our inland communities could see low 90s over Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and into early next week, the winds will once again become a nuisance and increase to sustained levels around 20-30MPH with stronger gusts. Boaters and mariners are urged to use caution on the choppy to rough waters and those swimming along the Gulf coast are advised to use caution and stay in shallow water due to an increased rip current threat.

Also, with more wind will come the opportunity for high fire danger once more.

Today: Mainly sunny, lighter winds and very dry – nice…High: 75…Wind: NNW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies, light winds and chilly temperatures…Low: 45…Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny, dry and warmer with increased winds and a Fire Weather Watch in effect…High: 82…Wind: WNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, little less wind, still elevated fire concerns with warm temperatures…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, windy and warm with elevated to critical fire weather concerns…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: A few more clouds, still nice and warm with windy conditions and high fire danger…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Humidity on the increase, very warm, windy and plenty of sunshine with high fire danger…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day and enjoy the beautiful weather!