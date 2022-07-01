Baking hot 4th of July weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes continue to be on the progression of the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center have all but removed development chances. The wave has turned into nothing more but a weak disturbance, a trough of low pressure. Still, this morning, it is bringing some showers and storms to parts of the southeastern Gulf coast.

There are a few lingering showers just off our coastline this morning, giving a nice lightning show, but we’ve remained dry, bug muggy.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds mixed in. Rainfall opportunity is not totally zero today or tomorrow. With some elevated moisture still in place, we could still see a few stray to isolated thundershowers develop with the peak heating of the day. Though they will be few and far between, the opportunity is there.

Otherwise, upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast and our temperatures are going to skyrocket. We’re talking highs in the middle to upper 90s with plenty of low 100s out in our western communities. Heat indices will also jump as well to around 106-112 each day going into the next week.

Continue to use heat safety precautions and drink plenty of water and try to stay as cool as possible.

Today: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with a few heat-induced thundershowers in the area in the peak heating of the day…High: 95…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, still a chance for a few stray to isolated heat-induced thundershowers; mainly scorching hot and turning windy…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot and muggy…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Monday: The sunshine continues as high pressure takes over; sweltering hot temperatures…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain above normal and very hot; sunny and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Wednesday: Slightly less windy, getting even hotter with dangerous heat index values…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Have a great 4th of July Holiday Weekend! Be safe and drink lots of water and stay cool!