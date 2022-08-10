Baking heat in store today but rain chances on the increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had plenty of heat yesterday over South Texas and only a couple of stray showers in the region, primarily occurring in our inland and western counties.

That will be the case again today as we start off warm and muggy with a few morning clouds in the area. As the morning progresses, clouds will burn off and the heat will crank up. Today is likely going to be one of the hotter days over the next 7. Outside of a stray seabreeze shower, many of us will stay dry today.

That is not going to be the case moving forward as we welcome some much needed changes.

As the heat dome of high pressure moves over the Rockies, a weak upper-level disturbance will ride around the southern part of the dome and result in an unstable environment here in South Texas. Couple that with plenty of humidity increasing off the Gulf and it’ll result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area. This is just what we need to put even the slightest dent in our drought conditions.

We’ll begin with isolated showers on Thursday and then scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday as the upper-level disturbance will be directly overhead in our South Texas sky.

On average, many of us will see rainfall amounts of a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain. However, there will be spotty areas that pick up around 1-2 inches.

By late Sunday and into early next week, our disturbance will move out and rain chances will end the heat will take over once again.

To summarize:

Today: Starting off muggy and warm with a few clouds that will eventually lead to plenty of afternoon sunshine and lots of heat and humidity and only a passing stray shower…High: 97…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, quiet and warm…Low: 75…Wind: Light & Variable.

Thursday: Tropical moisture increases over the area resulting in more clouds and a few isolates showers and storms moving in; still hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Friday: Upper-level disturbance works into our neck of the woods as dome of high pressure moves north and west of us; the result will be mainly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms with some locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Upper-level disturbance still in the area resulting in scattered showers and storms, locally heavy rain and not as hot with mainly cloudy skies…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Disturbance begins to move to our west and our rain chances will start to diminish, still could see some isolated showers under partly cloudy skies…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15.

Monday: Partly cloudy, getting hotter again and the breeze returns increasing humidity; only a stray shower…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Have a great day!