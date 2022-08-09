Back-to-school forecast, rain chances increasing by Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's back to school for CCISD students and we are all waking up with temperatures basically in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region.

Our typical hot and dry summer weather pattern is slowly beginning to show a few changes and we're finally seeing some shower activity in the region.

This is because the high-pressure heat dome that has dominated us for the last couple of months is backing off to the north and west and allowing more shower activity to move in off the Gulf.

In addition, as the high backs away, a weak upper-level disturbance is going to swing on the underside of it and increase our rain chances even further for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will not be drought-busting, but they will be a welcome and needed as a few spotty locations will receive around 1-2 inches. Though, many of us on average will see around a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain. There will be a few spots that may see nothing to just a couple of minor sprinkles. No matter how you look at it, everyone needs rainfall at this point and at least we have a couple of days of rainfall opportunity in the forecast.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the low to middle 90s for many areas despite extra clouds and rain chances. Also, heat indices will reach around 100-110 degrees each day.

For school officials, make sure the kids that will be outdoors have plenty of water to stay hydrated.

An area of low pressure moved off the coast of Africa a few days ago and has a medium chance of development, but it is still a ways off from anyone and the rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet.

Today: BACK TO SCHOOL! We’ll start off muggy and humid with a couple coastal showers possible; turning partly cloudy with some stray seabreeze showers in the area and still hot and muggy…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a passing shower, muggy and mild…Low: 76…Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: More sunshine and less shower activity; hot and very humid with slightly more wind…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-22 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with some isolated showers and storms in the area; remaining hot and muggy…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Friday: Mainly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible; some locally heavy with not everyone participating…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy again with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with some locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Sunday: A few left over morning showers, turning partly cloudy and very hot and steamy in the afternoon…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-15…Heat Index: 100-110.

Have a great first day of school to all the kids and keep the umbrella handy!