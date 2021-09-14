As Nicholas moves out temperatures heat up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern is going to be returning to hot and steamy conditions, now that Nicholas has moved further away from us and we remain on the dry side of the storm.

Nicholas briefly strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall over in southeast Texas about 12:30 AM this morning near the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles to the west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas according to the National Hurricane Center.

Though Nicholas was less than 50 miles away from the Coastal Bend at one point in its path, we stayed relatively unharmed and luckily dodged the storms wrath. Corpus Christi International Airport did report more than two inches of rainfall.

We’ll continue to have some drier air filter into the Coastal Bend for the next few days and that will translate to a lot more sunshine and hot afternoon temperatures as heat indices will once again climb in the triple-digit range.

By the end of the week, we’ll start to see some tropical moisture return to the area and result in some isolated showers Friday and into the weekend. However, we're not expecting a washout any day.

Today: Improving conditions, hot, humid and mainly sunny…High: 93…Wind: WNW 9-18 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds lingering, humid and tranquil…Low: 73…Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Still mainly sunny skies, humid and hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Thursday: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Winds pick up slightly, partly cloudy and hot with some isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, but still on the hot and humid side…High’s: Low 90s. Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and stay cool!