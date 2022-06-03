Watch
Areas of morning fog; otherwise, sunny and hot Friday and Saturday

Isolated showers Friday night northern counties
Courtesy Ian Cummings
Morning fog will give way to afternoon sun and heat today
Posted at 3:31 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 04:31:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak disturbance gliding across Texas will bring isolated thunderstorms, some entering the northern Coastal Bend tonight. Otherwise, upper level high pressure will keep the region hot through next week. Breezy to windy onshore flow will increase humidity, with heat indices of 105-110 next week. Light wind early this morning and again Saturday morning will allow areas of fog to drop visibility to around a mile by daybreak; otherwise sunny skies and breezy to windy conditions will prevail most of the coming week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s, with sunrise temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One off the Yucatan will generate long period swells along the Texas coast, and result in moderate to high rip currents early next week. Otherwise, the system will have no impact to the Coastal Bend as it progresses northeastward toward South Florida.

