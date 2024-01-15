Arctic blast bringing frigid conditions to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The cold front and arctic blast is here, ushering in the coldest air of the season to begin the work week causing a couple of weather alerts to be issued for the area.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Winter Weather advisory in effect until 3pm today
- Wind Chill warning in effect until 11am Tuesday
- Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm Tuesday
- Light freezing rain possible this morning. Accumulations less than 0.05"
- Strong winds sustained at 15 - 25 MPH
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Temperature: 36
Winds: N at 15 - 25 MPH
Tonight:
Temperature: 28
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH with occasional gusts over 40 MPH
Tuesday:
Temperature: 39
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH
Stay safe and warm! Have a great day!