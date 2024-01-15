Arctic blast bringing frigid conditions to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The cold front and arctic blast is here, ushering in the coldest air of the season to begin the work week causing a couple of weather alerts to be issued for the area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Winter Weather advisory in effect until 3pm today

Wind Chill warning in effect until 11am Tuesday

Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm Tuesday

Light freezing rain possible this morning. Accumulations less than 0.05"

Strong winds sustained at 15 - 25 MPH

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Temperature: 36

Winds: N at 15 - 25 MPH

Tonight:

Temperature: 28

Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH with occasional gusts over 40 MPH

Tuesday:

Temperature: 39

Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH

Stay safe and warm! Have a great day!