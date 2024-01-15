Watch Now
Arctic blast bringing frigid conditions to start the week

KRIS
Cloudy, warm and windy with increasing rain chances tonight and Thursday.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 06:11:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! The cold front and arctic blast is here, ushering in the coldest air of the season to begin the work week causing a couple of weather alerts to be issued for the area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Winter Weather advisory in effect until 3pm today
  • Wind Chill warning in effect until 11am Tuesday
  • Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm Tuesday
  • Light freezing rain possible this morning. Accumulations less than 0.05"
  • Strong winds sustained at 15 - 25 MPH

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Temperature: 36
Winds: N at 15 - 25 MPH

Tonight:
Temperature: 28
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH with occasional gusts over 40 MPH

Tuesday:
Temperature: 39
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH

Stay safe and warm! Have a great day!

