Arctic air lingering over the Coastal Bend, plus a coastal trough, equals a cold and wet weekend

Is this what you want to see on a Saturday morning? Next week will be better.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy, windy, cold and wet this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s for your Saturday
  • Windiness will bring choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas today, dictating a Small Craft Advisory
  • Conditions will improve Sunday but remain a bit damp and cool
  • Fair skies and much warmer conditions expected next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Cloudy, windy, cold and wet
Temperature:
High in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northeast 15 to 25 mph

Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy, cold and wet
Temperature:
Low in the lower 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 20 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, becoming parts cloudy in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North northwest 8 to 14 mph

No need to drip pipes or protect tender vegetation tonight or Saturday, as freezing temperatures are not expected.

