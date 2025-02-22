Arctic air lingering over the Coastal Bend, plus a coastal trough, equals a cold and wet weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy, windy, cold and wet this weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s for your Saturday
- Windiness will bring choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas today, dictating a Small Craft Advisory
- Conditions will improve Sunday but remain a bit damp and cool
- Fair skies and much warmer conditions expected next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Cloudy, windy, cold and wet
Temperature:
High in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northeast 15 to 25 mph
Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy, cold and wet
Temperature:
Low in the lower 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 20 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, becoming parts cloudy in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North northwest 8 to 14 mph
No need to drip pipes or protect tender vegetation tonight or Saturday, as freezing temperatures are not expected.