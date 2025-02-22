Arctic air lingering over the Coastal Bend, plus a coastal trough, equals a cold and wet weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy, windy, cold and wet this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect temperatures in the 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s for your Saturday

Windiness will bring choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas today, dictating a Small Craft Advisory

Conditions will improve Sunday but remain a bit damp and cool

Fair skies and much warmer conditions expected next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Cloudy, windy, cold and wet

Temperature:

High in the middle 40s

Winds:

North northeast 15 to 25 mph

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy, cold and wet

Temperature:

Low in the lower 40s

Winds:

North 12 to 20 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, becoming parts cloudy in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 60s

Winds:

North northwest 8 to 14 mph

No need to drip pipes or protect tender vegetation tonight or Saturday, as freezing temperatures are not expected.