Arctic air invades Coastal Bend, plunging temperatures, threatening wind chill and freezing drizzle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The coldest air so far this winter arrived today, with its main threats freezing drizzle late tonight and through Monday, along with dangerous wind chill.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Air temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight and 20s both Monday night and Tuesday night. A hard freeze is expected.



Freezing drizzle is expected late tonight through much of Monday, with exposed overpasses and walkways becoming treacherous.

Wind chill values will drop into the 20s tonight and into the teens and single digits Monday night and Tuesday.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy and very cold with areas of freezing drizzle, generally after midnight.

Temperature: Low near freezing. Wind chills in the lower 20s.

Winds: North wind 10 to 20 mph.

MLK Day:

Cloudy, windy and very cold with areas of light freezing drizzle.

Temperature: High in the middle 30s with wind chill values in the teens to lower 20s.

Winds: North 14 to 26 mph.

Monday Night:

Cloudy and very cold. Areas of freezing drizzle.

Temperature: Low in the middle 20s with wind chill values in the lower teens.

Winds: North 16 - 32 mph.

Remember protect tender vegetation from freezing temperatures, bring pets indoors or into a warm, sheltered area, wrap exposed pipes and leave some faucets dripping, and also be mindful of those folks who cannot protect themselves from extreme cold.