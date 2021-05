CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Aransas Pass, the severe weather today caused much flooding in several neighborhoods.

Homeowners we spoke to say every time a major rain event comes their way, they know they can expect major flooding.

“In other places, it’s gets very, very flooded south of Ninth Street,” resident Antonia Garcia said. “You can't even travel down that road.”

In Aransas Pass, the public works department there has just completed a study that will help identify flood prone areas.