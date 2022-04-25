Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Approaching cold front to bring strong thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend tonight and Tuesday

First significant rainfall in months may be heavy
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Lisa Mejia Torres - Facebook Weather Watchers Group
Thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday to bring locally heavy rainfall
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:42:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front moving into the Coastal Bend this evening will bring thunderstorms, resulting in locally heavy rain.

The hard, dry ground cannot absorb intense rainfall, and flash flooding may result from late tonight through early Tuesday.

Isolated showers are expected again on Wednesday and Sunday.

Heaviest rainfall will begin in far western parts of the Coastal Bend, then spread eastward early Tuesday.

Some locales may receive over three inches of rain, so normally flood prone areas may accumulate water quickly.

Temperatures will be rain cooled Tuesday, with highs only in the middle 70s.

Otherwise this week, expect highs in the 80s, with lows from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

We will keep you updated tonight and Tuesday with the latest in critical weather information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019