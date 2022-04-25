Approaching cold front to bring strong thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend tonight and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front moving into the Coastal Bend this evening will bring thunderstorms, resulting in locally heavy rain.

The hard, dry ground cannot absorb intense rainfall, and flash flooding may result from late tonight through early Tuesday.

Isolated showers are expected again on Wednesday and Sunday.

Heaviest rainfall will begin in far western parts of the Coastal Bend, then spread eastward early Tuesday.

Some locales may receive over three inches of rain, so normally flood prone areas may accumulate water quickly.

Temperatures will be rain cooled Tuesday, with highs only in the middle 70s.

Otherwise this week, expect highs in the 80s, with lows from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

We will keep you updated tonight and Tuesday with the latest in critical weather information.