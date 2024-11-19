Appetizer of cooler temperatures this morning before the real cold air arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have a small taste of Fall this morning thanks to yesterday's cold front. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s once again. Our real Fall like conditions will begin tonight when a stronger cold front supported by high pressure moves into our area. We'll see strong and blustery northerly winds with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 40s! Have those sweaters and coats on standby!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Chilly morning and afternoon warm up

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cool and Clear

Temperature: Low 57°F

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Feeling like Fall and windy!

Temperature: High 76°F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!