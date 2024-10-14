Another warm day Tuesday, then cooler air with rain chances return to the region

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Excellent early evening comet viewing expected tonight and Tuesday night, then a cold front increases clouds and brings isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Best rain chances will be Wednesday and and Thursday, then again on Sunday. Daytime temperatures remain above normal for Tuesday, then return to near normal (in the middle to upper 80s) for the balance of the week. Expect windy conditions in the wake of the cold front Wednesday through Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear and mild tonight and tomorrow night, with another very warm day on Tuesday

Stray to isolated showers and a few thunderstorms return to the area Wednesday night through Sunday.

Rainfall totals will be modest, but may be more beneficial across our southern counties

Windy conditions will prevail Wednesday through Friday



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South southwest 5 to 10 mph

Tomorrow:

Sunny and quite warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 4 to 8 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

East northeast 16 to 30 mph

Boating and beach conditions will be ideal this afternoon and again Tuesday, but Small Craft Advisories will be needed in the wake of a Wednesday morning cold front.