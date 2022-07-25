The week is starting off with our typical hot, humid weather and sunny skies but a slight change will move in by mid-week.

The high pressure area aloft is shifting to the east and will weaken slightly, allowing upper air disturbances to track across south Texas as atmopheric moisture increases. Stray to isolated showers are expected to develop from Wednesday through Friday but unfortunately, won't be widespread or substantial. Nevertheless, a few spots will see some rain.

For Monday and Tuesday, we'll have mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 inland, in the mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s to near 90 at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to near 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat indices will reach from 104 to 109 with a few spots possibly reaching 110 degrees the next few days.

Temperatures will decrease a degree or two by Wednesday and Thursday with possible isolated showers which will form near the coast early in the day then move inland with the sea breeze.

The tropics are quiet and no development is expected in the next 5 days. Another plume of Saharan dust will arrive by the weekend, giving us hazy skies.