Another shot at record heat today, cooler for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hopefully you don’t mind the wind and the very warm temperatures because we are going to have a strong showing of both throughout the day on Friday.

Yesterday we got very close to a record high temperature, but we stopped just shy of the record of 87 set in 2004 as we topped out at 86 at Corpus Christi International Airport.

We’ll get very close again today with a forecast high of 89 degrees in Corpus Christi, which would tie the record set in 1993.

Winds will be on the gusty side all day today with sustained wind values around 15-30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. So, the humidity will certainly be in place today as well. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters until later this afternoon and evening. Those may be reissued for tomorrow.

Temperatures and humidity will come tumbling down early Saturday morning when a cold front moves through the area with some isolated showers, still strong northerly wind and much cooler air. Rainfall will not be much with just a few hundredths to a couple of tenths of an inch of precipitation, favoring the coastal areas and if anything at all for the inland areas.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s which will occur just prior to the front’s arrival. Once the front pushes through, temperatures will fall for the rest of the day and we’ll spend much of it in the mid to lower 60s to eventually 50s with generally mainly cloudy skies.

Those clouds will clear a bit on Sunday which will allow very a very chilly morning in the middle 40s for many. Afternoon high temperatures will again struggle to get out of the 60s.

If you like the cooler weather, enjoy the weekend, because by next week the humidity and warm temperatures will come back and highs will shoot back to the low 80s.

Today: Very warm, humid and windy with at/near record high temperatures…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-30 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Mild, muggy and breezy, turning cooler and windy some isolated showers by sunrise when a cold front pushes in…Low: 63…Wind: SE 7-14/N 15-25 mph and gusting.

Saturday: Morning isolated showers, remaining mostly cloudy, windy and cooler as temperatures drop throughout the day…High: 70 (before the front) …Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Chilly morning, cool and pleasant afternoon with more sunshine…High: 67…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, warmer and more humid…High: 79…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Breeze picks up with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures…High: 82…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: More windy, partly cloudy and staying warm and humid…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and weekend!