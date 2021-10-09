Another Magnificent Afternoon in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deepening upper low in the southern Rockies will draw copious Gulf moisture into the Coastal Bend on strong onshore winds tonight and Sunday. Combined with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 90s, expect heat indices to reach 105 to 109 degrees. By early Monday a cold front will graze our northern counties and generate isolated showers. While the weather scenario later in the week is highly volatile, it appears another strong upper level storm system will bring a cold front into the central portions of the state by midweek and interact with Eastern Pacific tropical moisture to produce heavy rainfall from the Edwards Plateau into the Low Rolling Plains. Heavy rainfall will spread eastward Thursday through the Hill Country and South Central Texas before ending late Thursday night in the Crossroads and northern Coastal Bend early Friday morning. Skies will clear in the Coastal Bend Friday and Saturday as cool, dry continental air overspreads the region. Heat will be the rule early in the week, with daytime temperatures in the 90s and heat indices at 105 or above. By week's end, expect highs only in the middle to lower 80s. Lows in the 70s will dip into the 60s by late week.

