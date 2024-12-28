Another foggy morning before sunny skies in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am Saturday

Weak cold front to move through the area today

Starting the morning once again on a foggy note, especially for coastal neighborhoods due to the sea fog. Visibility will improve by the afternoon. The December heat trend will be in full force this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the Coastal Bend during late afternoon so evening low temperatures will cool off into the 50s and all the remaining sea fog will clear out. A stronger cold front is expected to move in before the New Year so will start 2025 will temperatures in the 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Cool and clear

Temperature: Low 51°F

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slightly cooler but still warm and sunny

Temperature: High 79°F

Winds: N 5 mph

Have a good day!