Another foggy morning before sunny skies in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am Saturday
- Weak cold front to move through the area today
Starting the morning once again on a foggy note, especially for coastal neighborhoods due to the sea fog. Visibility will improve by the afternoon. The December heat trend will be in full force this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the Coastal Bend during late afternoon so evening low temperatures will cool off into the 50s and all the remaining sea fog will clear out. A stronger cold front is expected to move in before the New Year so will start 2025 will temperatures in the 60s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Cool and clear
Temperature: Low 51°F
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Slightly cooler but still warm and sunny
Temperature: High 79°F
Winds: N 5 mph
Have a good day!