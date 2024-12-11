Another cold night before warmer conditions to end the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Another plunge into cool winter like temperatures

Warm up beginning tomorrow afternoon

Rain chances this weekend

After a return to spring this afternoon with temperatures back into the 60s, we'll take another winter like plunge tonight. So you'll need those extra layers to stay warm again tonight and for your morning commute.

Thanks to high pressure we'll enjoy more sunny skies tomorrow and that along with rebounding moisture we'll see a gradual warm up into the 70s and eventually the low 80s by Saturday.

Rain chances will return to forecast this weekend and early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, cold again

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and more mild

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening and stay warm!