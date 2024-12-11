Watch Now
Another cold night before warmer conditions to end the week

One more round of winter chill tonight and tomorrow morning
Julia Kwedi Wednesday 12/11/24 4pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another plunge into cool winter like temperatures
  • Warm up beginning tomorrow afternoon
  • Rain chances this weekend

After a return to spring this afternoon with temperatures back into the 60s, we'll take another winter like plunge tonight. So you'll need those extra layers to stay warm again tonight and for your morning commute.
Thanks to high pressure we'll enjoy more sunny skies tomorrow and that along with rebounding moisture we'll see a gradual warm up into the 70s and eventually the low 80s by Saturday.

Rain chances will return to forecast this weekend and early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, cold again
Temperature: Low 41ºF
Winds: SSE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and more mild
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening and stay warm!

