Another bitter cold night ahead in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! The bitter cold persists.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Friday for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.



COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 10 PM tonight until 12 PM Friday for inland portions of the Coastal Bend



A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 11 PM tonight until 12 PM Friday for Brooks, Jim Hogg and Zapata counties

We're gearing up for another night of bitter cold conditions as new weather alerts have been issued. So be ready to bundle up again tonight and tomorrow morning. Tonight's low temperatures will fall near or below freezing with 'feels like' temps in the 20s or teens again.

As moisture begins to build tonight, patchy freezing rain could be an issue on some roadways, overpasses and bridges in inland neighborhoods. We could see a repeat of this issue Friday night into Saturday morning.

Stay weather aware and warm tonight and tomorrow!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and cold

Temperature: Low 35ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Friday: Warmer, cloudy, and more humid

Temperature: High 45ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Cold and cloudy with possible showers

Temperature: Low 39ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Stay warm and have a good night!