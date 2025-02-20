Another bitter cold night ahead in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! The bitter cold persists.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Friday for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.
- COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 10 PM tonight until 12 PM Friday for inland portions of the Coastal Bend
- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 11 PM tonight until 12 PM Friday for Brooks, Jim Hogg and Zapata counties
We're gearing up for another night of bitter cold conditions as new weather alerts have been issued. So be ready to bundle up again tonight and tomorrow morning. Tonight's low temperatures will fall near or below freezing with 'feels like' temps in the 20s or teens again.
As moisture begins to build tonight, patchy freezing rain could be an issue on some roadways, overpasses and bridges in inland neighborhoods. We could see a repeat of this issue Friday night into Saturday morning.
Stay weather aware and warm tonight and tomorrow!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cold
Temperature: Low 35ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Warmer, cloudy, and more humid
Temperature: High 45ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Cold and cloudy with possible showers
Temperature: Low 39ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Stay warm and have a good night!