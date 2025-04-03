And the heat goes on: Moderate heat risk across most of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Near record high temperatures again today

Moderate heat risk for most of the Coastal Bend

Rain chances are looking less and less promising this weekend

Yesterday we were a few degrees shy of the record high temperatures of 95ºF, as CCIA recorded 93ºF as the high temperature around 1:30 pm. Today we'll have another chance to near or break our current record high temperature of 94ºF. Feels like temperatures will range between 90-105ºF.

Moderate heat risk across the Coastal Bend will be a concern yet again today. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the outdoors to spend some time to cool off in the AC. If you're over the springtime Summer weather, I have good news for you. Our next cold front that will pass through South Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning, will drop temperatures well below average Sunday through Tuesday. By Wednesday, temps will return to seasonable.

The rain chances that were associated with our next cold front are looking less and less promising this weekend. Isolated t-showers could pass through the area overnight Saturday, but it looks less certain.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Friday: Still sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great day and stay hydrated!