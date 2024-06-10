Watch Now
Ample rainfall early today fell across the watershed and benefitted coastal areas as well

A series of upper-level disturbances traversing the Lone Star State are depositing ample rainfall in parched regions. More rain is expected through Wednesday, but excessive heat is not far away.
Early morning rain today in the Coastal Bend
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 10, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Welcome rainfall, with no severe weather attached, graced the Coastal Bend early today, and more is expected Tuesday night. Excessive heat looms mid- to late-week, however.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rains of 1 to 2 inches fell in the Nueces River watershed early today, and more is expected through early Wednesday
  • Heat indices of up to 115 degrees are anticipated Wednesday through the upcoming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southwest wind

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East wind 10 to 20 mph

While rainfall is beneficial, the excessive heat will be troubling and demand attention. Take care while outdoors for extended periods of time.

