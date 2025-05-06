Afternoon heat to evening t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Marginal risk for severe weather tonight

After a hot and humid afternoon, showers will return to the area this evening into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could become severe as the Coastal Bend is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. So be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Rain and storms will remain in the forecast through Thursday until a weak cold front dries us out and into Mother's Day weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Round of storms, some severe

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with t-showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a good evening and stay safe!