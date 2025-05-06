Afternoon heat to evening t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Marginal risk for severe weather tonight
After a hot and humid afternoon, showers will return to the area this evening into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could become severe as the Coastal Bend is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. So be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.
Rain and storms will remain in the forecast through Thursday until a weak cold front dries us out and into Mother's Day weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Round of storms, some severe
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with t-showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a good evening and stay safe!