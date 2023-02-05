After morning fog, fair skies and warm temperatures with southerly breezes today. Patchy fog again tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fair skies this afternoon will give way to patchy fog early Monday, but strong onshore winds Monday and Tuesday will supply moisture for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rainfall totals may approach 3/4 inch across northwestern parts of the Coastal Bend by daybreak Wednesday. A cold front around that time will push the rain offshore, leaving the rest of the week dry and cool. A secondary cold front Thursday night will bring additional chill (but no rain) to the region through Saturday. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s today through Tuesday will cool to the 50s and 60s Wednesday through the weekend. Lows in the 50s and 60s ahead of the first cold front will plunge to the 40s, with lows dropping into the 30s behind the second cold front. It will be quite windy Monday through Wednesday, with gusts exceeding 30 mph each day.