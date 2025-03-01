After morning fog, expect a beautiful Saturday and Sunday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Powerful storm systems will sweep across the U.S. Central Plains this coming week, but too far north to give us rain of consequence.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Light wind and abundant low-level moisture will yield dense fog this morning and again Sunday morning
- Temperatures will remain well above normal through the coming week
- A strong cold front late Tuesday dries the air and drops temperatures a bit
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Morning fog, then partly cloudy and warm temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Tonight:
Increasing clouds, then patches of dense fog, mainly inland
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Light and variable wind
Sunday:
Patchy inland morning fog, then partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 14 to 25 mph
Boat and beach conditions will include the morning fog, then highs in the 60s with smooth bays.