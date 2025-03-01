Watch Now
After morning fog, expect a beautiful Saturday and Sunday afternoon

A quiet weather pattern this weekend will yield bouts with late night and morning dense fog, but otherwise fair skies and warm, breezy afternoons. Little chance of rain is expected through Friday.
A disturbingly dry seven-day rainfall forecast.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Powerful storm systems will sweep across the U.S. Central Plains this coming week, but too far north to give us rain of consequence.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Light wind and abundant low-level moisture will yield dense fog this morning and again Sunday morning
  • Temperatures will remain well above normal through the coming week
  • A strong cold front late Tuesday dries the air and drops temperatures a bit

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Morning fog, then partly cloudy and warm temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:
Increasing clouds, then patches of dense fog, mainly inland
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Light and variable wind

Sunday:
Patchy inland morning fog, then partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 14 to 25 mph

Boat and beach conditions will include the morning fog, then highs in the 60s with smooth bays.

