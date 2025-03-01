After morning fog, expect a beautiful Saturday and Sunday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Powerful storm systems will sweep across the U.S. Central Plains this coming week, but too far north to give us rain of consequence.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Light wind and abundant low-level moisture will yield dense fog this morning and again Sunday morning

Temperatures will remain well above normal through the coming week

A strong cold front late Tuesday dries the air and drops temperatures a bit

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Morning fog, then partly cloudy and warm temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:

Increasing clouds, then patches of dense fog, mainly inland

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

Light and variable wind

Sunday:

Patchy inland morning fog, then partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 14 to 25 mph

Boat and beach conditions will include the morning fog, then highs in the 60s with smooth bays.