After morning fog, a sunny Sunday but expect increasing winds midweek, followed by Halloween storms

A strong upper-air disturbance will slide southeast across the western U.S. early this week, bringing increasing windiness through Wednesday, then rain chances Thursday through Saturday.
Global Model forecast of Coastal Bend rainfall this coming week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a sunny Sunday, look for breezy to windy conditions Monday through Wednesday, followed by showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect a few coastal showers Monday, but don't plan on meaningful rainfall
  • Breezy to windy onshore flow will increase humidity through midweek
  • Upper-level instability will lift abundant Gulf moisture to generate scattered late-week storms

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and a warm afternoon
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear, with patchy daybreak fog
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light easterly

Monday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with stray coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

With increasing winds Monday, don't expect more fog. Do expect a good chance of useful rain in our watershed late in the week.

