After morning fog, a sunny Sunday but expect increasing winds midweek, followed by Halloween storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a sunny Sunday, look for breezy to windy conditions Monday through Wednesday, followed by showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect a few coastal showers Monday, but don't plan on meaningful rainfall
- Breezy to windy onshore flow will increase humidity through midweek
- Upper-level instability will lift abundant Gulf moisture to generate scattered late-week storms
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and a warm afternoon
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear, with patchy daybreak fog
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light easterly
Monday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with stray coastal showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph
With increasing winds Monday, don't expect more fog. Do expect a good chance of useful rain in our watershed late in the week.