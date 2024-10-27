After morning fog, a sunny Sunday but expect increasing winds midweek, followed by Halloween storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a sunny Sunday, look for breezy to windy conditions Monday through Wednesday, followed by showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect a few coastal showers Monday, but don't plan on meaningful rainfall

Breezy to windy onshore flow will increase humidity through midweek

Upper-level instability will lift abundant Gulf moisture to generate scattered late-week storms

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Morning fog gives way to sunny skies and a warm afternoon

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with patchy daybreak fog

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light easterly

Monday:

Mostly sunny and breezy with stray coastal showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

With increasing winds Monday, don't expect more fog. Do expect a good chance of useful rain in our watershed late in the week.