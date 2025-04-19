Watch Now
After a windy, warm and humid Saturday, rain chances (finally) return to the Coastal Bend next week.

Strong southeasterly winds bring warmth and humidity, but also deadly rip currents. Winds abate Sunday, but rain chances return and linger for most of the coming week.
Significant rainfall in the Nueces River watershed will provide meaningful runoff.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend Sunday through Thursday of next week. Residents may be blessed with a half to more than an inch of rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • The beach and coastal waters will be tempting today, but beware rough bays and rip currents.
  • All the humidity will combine with upper-air instability to return rain chances next week.
  • Even though humidity is increasing, our westernmost neighborhoods still need to be careful with fires

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 38 mph

Tonight/:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and very mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 18 to 32 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds: East southeast 12 to 22 mph

With air temperatures in the upper 70s and water in the middle 70s, a dip in the water at the beach will be tempting. There is a high risk of rip currents today; beware!

