After a windy, warm and humid Saturday, rain chances (finally) return to the Coastal Bend next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend Sunday through Thursday of next week. Residents may be blessed with a half to more than an inch of rain.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- The beach and coastal waters will be tempting today, but beware rough bays and rip currents.
- All the humidity will combine with upper-air instability to return rain chances next week.
- Even though humidity is increasing, our westernmost neighborhoods still need to be careful with fires
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 38 mph
Tonight/:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and very mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 18 to 32 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds: East southeast 12 to 22 mph
With air temperatures in the upper 70s and water in the middle 70s, a dip in the water at the beach will be tempting. There is a high risk of rip currents today; beware!