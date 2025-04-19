After a windy, warm and humid Saturday, rain chances (finally) return to the Coastal Bend next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend Sunday through Thursday of next week. Residents may be blessed with a half to more than an inch of rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The beach and coastal waters will be tempting today, but beware rough bays and rip currents.

All the humidity will combine with upper-air instability to return rain chances next week.

Even though humidity is increasing, our westernmost neighborhoods still need to be careful with fires

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 20 to 38 mph

Tonight/:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and very mild

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 18 to 32 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds: East southeast 12 to 22 mph

With air temperatures in the upper 70s and water in the middle 70s, a dip in the water at the beach will be tempting. There is a high risk of rip currents today; beware!