After a week of sunshine, a change in the weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy the sunshine and beautiful skies for today because the tropical moisture moves in tomorrow and so will our shower and t-storm activity.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our change in the weather pattern is finally moving in tomorrow. A large plume of tropical moisture arrives tomorrow providing us significant rain chances. We can expect shower and isolated t-storms through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A couple of clouds

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and very muggy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and isolated t-storms

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a good evening!