After a week of sunshine, a change in the weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy the sunshine and beautiful skies for today because the tropical moisture moves in tomorrow and so will our shower and t-storm activity.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Our change in the weather pattern is finally moving in tomorrow. A large plume of tropical moisture arrives tomorrow providing us significant rain chances. We can expect shower and isolated t-storms through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A couple of clouds
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and very muggy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and isolated t-storms
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a good evening!