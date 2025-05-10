Watch Now
After a stormy week, a spectacular weekend

Generally dry conditions will prevail next week, as temperatures warm to well above normal.
Just a few fleeting showers this afternoon; otherwise, a dry week upcoming for the Coastal Bend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated light showers late today
  • Cool nights and warm afternoons into early next week
  • Becoming hot and more humid by mid-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
North wind 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
North 8 to 12 mph

Expect mostly sunny skies at the beach today, with a few stray showers and air temperatures near 80. Water temperatures in the middle 70s.

