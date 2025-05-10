After a stormy week, a spectacular weekend

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated light showers late today

Cool nights and warm afternoons into early next week

Becoming hot and more humid by mid-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

North 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

North wind 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:

Sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

North 8 to 12 mph

Expect mostly sunny skies at the beach today, with a few stray showers and air temperatures near 80. Water temperatures in the middle 70s.