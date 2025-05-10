After a stormy week, a spectacular weekend

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated light showers late today
- Cool nights and warm afternoons into early next week
- Becoming hot and more humid by mid-week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 6 to 9 mph
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
North wind 10 to 18 mph
Sunday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
North 8 to 12 mph
Expect mostly sunny skies at the beach today, with a few stray showers and air temperatures near 80. Water temperatures in the middle 70s.