After a Flawless Easter, Mild with Patchy Fog Tonight, Warmer and Breezy to Windy through Midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Gulf moisture continues to flow into the Coastal bend late today ahead of a weak upper level disturbance that will glide across the region Monday. The moisture will allow patchy overnight fog, then enable the disturbance to generate scattered showers on Monday. The persistent onshore flow will increase rip current risk into the moderate to high category on Gulf-side beaches for most of the week. Afternoon temperatures will increase to the middle to upper 80s from midweek through the coming weekend, while lows will remain in the 60s. Even a weak cold front expected late Thursday night will do little to change temperatures. Another disturbance Friday night will induce a cluster of thunderstorms, however.