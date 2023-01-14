Watch Now
Weather

Actions

After a cold morning, a fair but dry afternoon. Increasing Gulf moisture to moderate temperatures.

A surface high in the Deep South is returning Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend today. Wind will gust to 40 mph Sunday, with warm and breezy conditions thru Tuesday. Expect isolated showers midweek.
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
KRIS
Increasingly humid air will be carried into the Coastal Bend on a warm southeasterly breezy tonight and Sunday.
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 16:03:33-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surface high that brought us a cold Saturday morning has now shifted into the Deep South, returning Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend today. That onshore flow will gust to 40 mph for your Sunday, with warm and breezy conditions persisting through Tuesday. Expect isolated showers midweek as a mid-level disturbance brings a weak cold front through the region. After a brief cool-down, another disturbance may induce rain showers next Saturday. Look for highs in the 70s to lower 80s, warmest early in the week. Overnight readings will dip into the 50s and 60s, coolest later in the week. Any rainfall will be modest, at less than 1/10 of an inch. Your Martin Luther King holiday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warm with a high in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019