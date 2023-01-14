After a cold morning, a fair but dry afternoon. Increasing Gulf moisture to moderate temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surface high that brought us a cold Saturday morning has now shifted into the Deep South, returning Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend today. That onshore flow will gust to 40 mph for your Sunday, with warm and breezy conditions persisting through Tuesday. Expect isolated showers midweek as a mid-level disturbance brings a weak cold front through the region. After a brief cool-down, another disturbance may induce rain showers next Saturday. Look for highs in the 70s to lower 80s, warmest early in the week. Overnight readings will dip into the 50s and 60s, coolest later in the week. Any rainfall will be modest, at less than 1/10 of an inch. Your Martin Luther King holiday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warm with a high in the lower 80s.

