Abundant moisture but limited lift keep hot, humid conditions in place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heat, moisture, and instability will fire thunderstorms over the Sierra Madre late today, and sufficient energy may allow them to bring plentiful rainfall to the Brush County tonight. After a hot and humid late week, a more prominent disturbance and associated cold front should yield significant rainfall from Sunday night through midweek over most of the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat and humidity will push feel-like temperatures to well over 100 degrees for the next several afternoons.

Warm, steamy nights will not provide much relief from the heat

While some storms may bring rain the to Brush Country tonight, areawide rainfall is expected early next week



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:\

Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light southeast

Tomorrow:

A few showers; otherwise, mostly sunny and humid

Temperature:

High near 90 with a heat index around 101 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny and breezy but humid

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 21 mph

Sea water temperature now exceeds 80 degrees on area beaches, and rip current risk is low...but not zero. Be aware of your surroundings and follow safety rules.