Abundant moisture but limited lift keep hot, humid conditions in place.

Copious moisture lingers over South Texas today, and a weak disturbance may bring thunderstorms tonight to the Brush County. A much better rain opportunity comes early next week with a cold front.
Rainfall may become significant early next week as a cold front and instability bring thunderstorms Sunday night through midweek.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heat, moisture, and instability will fire thunderstorms over the Sierra Madre late today, and sufficient energy may allow them to bring plentiful rainfall to the Brush County tonight. After a hot and humid late week, a more prominent disturbance and associated cold front should yield significant rainfall from Sunday night through midweek over most of the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat and humidity will push feel-like temperatures to well over 100 degrees for the next several afternoons.
  • Warm, steamy nights will not provide much relief from the heat
  • While some storms may bring rain the to Brush Country tonight, areawide rainfall is expected early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:\
Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southeast

Tomorrow:
A few showers; otherwise, mostly sunny and humid
Temperature:
High near 90 with a heat index around 101 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:
Mostly sunny and breezy but humid
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 21 mph

Sea water temperature now exceeds 80 degrees on area beaches, and rip current risk is low...but not zero. Be aware of your surroundings and follow safety rules.

