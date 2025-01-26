Watch Now
Abundant Gulf moisture brought dense marine fog, drizzle and showers today

A weak cold front this evening will bring modest rainfall totals but briefly lower humidity, but a powerful upper-air storm promises significant rainfall to the region Thursday and Thursday night.
A cold front this evening will generate modest amounts of rain for the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Near to above normal temperatures will prevail through the coming week. Best rain chance Thursday and Thursday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • After a coolish Monday, expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s this week
  • Only a quarter inch of rain, at most, expected from a cold front this evening
  • One-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain anticipated from a storm system Thursday and Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Monday :
Cloudy, breezy and cool with isolated morning showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 18 mph

Tuesday:
Cloudy, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10to 18 mph

Above normal temperatures will prevail this coming week, with no significant Arctic air signals in the near term.

