Abundant Gulf moisture brought dense marine fog, drizzle and showers today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Near to above normal temperatures will prevail through the coming week. Best rain chance Thursday and Thursday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

After a coolish Monday, expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s this week

Only a quarter inch of rain, at most, expected from a cold front this evening

One-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain anticipated from a storm system Thursday and Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Monday :

Cloudy, breezy and cool with isolated morning showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

Northeast 10 to 18 mph

Tuesday:

Cloudy, breezy and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10to 18 mph

Above normal temperatures will prevail this coming week, with no significant Arctic air signals in the near term.