Abundant Gulf moisture brought dense marine fog, drizzle and showers today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Near to above normal temperatures will prevail through the coming week. Best rain chance Thursday and Thursday night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- After a coolish Monday, expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s this week
- Only a quarter inch of rain, at most, expected from a cold front this evening
- One-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain anticipated from a storm system Thursday and Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 21 mph
Monday :
Cloudy, breezy and cool with isolated morning showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 18 mph
Tuesday:
Cloudy, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10to 18 mph
Above normal temperatures will prevail this coming week, with no significant Arctic air signals in the near term.