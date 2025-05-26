Abundant Gulf moisture and a series of disturbances may bring heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A pattern shift from hot and humid to not as hot and stormy suggests significant rainfall this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers and thunderstorms will skirt the Coastal Bend tonight
- Heavy rainfall is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday
- Some severe storms and flash flooding also are possible
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today/Tonight: (depending on morning/evening forecast) :
Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 29 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and stormy with heavy rainfall at times
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 20 mph
Expect slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays and 4 to 6 foot seas to accompany 86 degree sea water for Tuesday.