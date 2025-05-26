Abundant Gulf moisture and a series of disturbances may bring heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A pattern shift from hot and humid to not as hot and stormy suggests significant rainfall this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms will skirt the Coastal Bend tonight

Heavy rainfall is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday

Some severe storms and flash flooding also are possible

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today/Tonight: (depending on morning/evening forecast) :

Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 29 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and stormy with heavy rainfall at times

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East southeast 11 to 20 mph

Expect slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays and 4 to 6 foot seas to accompany 86 degree sea water for Tuesday.