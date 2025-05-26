Watch Now
Abundant Gulf moisture and a series of disturbances may bring heavy rain

While upper-level high pressure relocates further south, multiple waves of instability will deliver copious rainfall by midweek to the Coastal Bend.
Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6@4 pm 05/26/25
SCRIPPS - BILL Long Range Rainfall.png
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A pattern shift from hot and humid to not as hot and stormy suggests significant rainfall this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers and thunderstorms will skirt the Coastal Bend tonight
  • Heavy rainfall is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday
  • Some severe storms and flash flooding also are possible

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today/Tonight: (depending on morning/evening forecast) :
Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 29 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and stormy with heavy rainfall at times
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 20 mph

Expect slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays and 4 to 6 foot seas to accompany 86 degree sea water for Tuesday.

