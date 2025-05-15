Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Above normal temperaturtes and dangerous heat indices persist through this week.

Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the South Texas weather picture, trapping humidity and heating the atmosphere. A disturbance brings rain chances next week.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
Rain chances return western Nueces watershed this weekend, Coastal Bend next Wednesday.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heat Advisories likely to be re-issued for Friday and Saturday; fire weather concerns amplify for Brush country.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat indices 100-108 both Friday and Saturday
  • Fire danger is increasing in the Brush Country
  • Welcome rainfall returns to the Edwards Plateau this weekend, in the Nueces watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 31 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, windy, and very warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, very windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Beach conditions are generally good, but rip current risk will be moderate Friday and Saturday. Bay will be choppy and seas 4 to 6 feet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.