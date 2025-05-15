Above normal temperaturtes and dangerous heat indices persist through this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heat Advisories likely to be re-issued for Friday and Saturday; fire weather concerns amplify for Brush country.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices 100-108 both Friday and Saturday
- Fire danger is increasing in the Brush Country
- Welcome rainfall returns to the Edwards Plateau this weekend, in the Nueces watershed
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 31 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, windy, and very warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, very windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Beach conditions are generally good, but rip current risk will be moderate Friday and Saturday. Bay will be choppy and seas 4 to 6 feet.