Above normal temperaturtes and dangerous heat indices persist through this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heat Advisories likely to be re-issued for Friday and Saturday; fire weather concerns amplify for Brush country.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat indices 100-108 both Friday and Saturday

Fire danger is increasing in the Brush Country

Welcome rainfall returns to the Edwards Plateau this weekend, in the Nueces watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 31 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, windy, and very warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 107 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, very windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Beach conditions are generally good, but rip current risk will be moderate Friday and Saturday. Bay will be choppy and seas 4 to 6 feet.