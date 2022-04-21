Above normal temperatures & wind take over forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure to our south will become the dominant weather factor as we move towards the end of the week and into the weekend. This is going to promote plenty of afternoon sunshine, with a few clouds mixed in, and above normal temperatures.

In addition, our next weather maker will begin to push southward into the Four Corners are and eventually Central Plains which will keep our winds elevated today through early next week.

Those winds will be out of the southeast and result in above normal astronomical tides across our Gulf-facing beaches as onshore flow could take the water up to the dunes and access roads over the next couple of days. This has result in the National Weather Service in issuing a Coastal Flood Advisory through late Friday evening. During times of high tide is when you really want to use caution. High tide today at Bob Hall Pier will occur at 10:43AM and at the Port Aransas jetty at 10:46 AM. Also, there is a high rip current risk. Use caution when on or around the Gulf waters.

As the storm system digs further into Texas early next week, a weak frontal boundary will sweep the Coastal Bend early Monday afternoon and result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area. The heaviest of the rainfall amounts will be well to the north of our region, but a few locations could pick up around a quarter to half inch of some rain with some of the stronger storms that move through area. After the front passes, it won’t be quite as hot, but near seasonal, and humidity will also come down as well.

Today: AM clouds with a few lingering showers; then turning partly to mainly sunny this afternoon with warm and windy conditions – coastal flood advisories still in effect from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Clouds roll back in, humid and breezy…Low: 72…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, very warm and windy with high fire danger…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Gusty southeasterly winds, very warm and humid with high fire danger…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting around 40 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with hot temperatures throughout South Texas, staying very windy and muggy with high fire danger…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting around 40 MPH.

Monday: A weak cold front moves in early afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and a few storms; still warm and windy…High: 84…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies, a few lingering showers but not many, seasonal and not as humid…High: 81…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!