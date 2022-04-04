Above normal temperatures & more wind in store this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had beautiful weather conditions over the Coastal Bend this week with highs in the 80s, to even some low 90s for some of our inland communities.

This week is going to feature more wind and even some hot temperatures on Tuesday and on into Wednesday. A dry front will arrive on Wednesday and will dry our air out once again and lead to high to very high fire danger in South Texas again. Residents are urged to continue to use caution with outdoor flames and sparks as we continue to hold on to very dry conditions.

We do have a small chance of a few showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder, later this evening and overnight as a weak front to our north washes out over the region. Though we are not expecting much into the way of rainfall, the 6WEATHER Team will continue to watch the migration of storms to our north as they make their way into our area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the Coastal Bend in only a general risk for severe weather. The high risk for some severe storms stays well to our north.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s, even some triple digits, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Once the dry front we previously talked about moves through on Wednesday, it will eventually usher in some cooler temperatures and take our high temperatures to near seasonal average for the remainder of the week with mainly sunny skies.

Winds will stay elevated on Thursday, calm down Friday and then pick back up again to very gusty levels by Saturday and especially on Sunday.

To sum up, we have a small chance of a few showers and storms later this evening and overnight, more wind is in store with high fire danger, temperatures will be above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday and sunshine will dominate after today.

Today: Mainly cloudy, very warm and humid with windy conditions…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: A few isolated showers and storms, mainly in our northern counties, overall mainly cloudy and humid…Low: 68…Wind: SE 8-16 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and breezy…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Cold front comes in and dries out the air, sunny and very hot with very high fire danger…High: 95…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high fire danger, windy and warm…High: 81…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Sunny, warm and dry with elevated fire conditions…High: 83…Wind: NNE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Gusty winds and highs in the low 80s with some increasing clouds on Sunday.

Have a great day!