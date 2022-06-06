Above normal temperatures in store all week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern, which is being dominated by high pressure aloft, will continue to promote lots of sunshine, hot temperatures and little in the way of any rainfall for the next several days.

There are a few weak storm systems that are moving through the Central Plains today and tomorrow and that will help generate more wind here in the region. That has led the National Weather Service to issue a Small Craft Advisory for the nearshore and offshore waters until 7PM; boaters and mariners are urged to use caution as even the bays will be choppy and dangerous.

In addition to the wind, the heat will continue to be the top story for much of the week and as humidity heads higher with more wind, so will heat indices. We also have a Heat Advisory that has been posted for our inland communities until 7PM for heat index values around 102°-113°.

The dome of high pressure will become even more dominant as the week progresses and highs will go from the lower to mid-90s to begin the week, to the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week. Residents are urged to use caution when working outdoor and stay hydrated and cool as much as possible. In addition, water usage is going up and lake levels continue to drop. Do your part to help conserve as much water as you can.

With lots of sinking air over South Texas, there are no meaningful rainfall chances over the next 7-days.

Today: Mainly sunny, very hot, humid and windy…High: 93°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 102°-112°. Heat Advisories posted for inland communities until 7PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, humid and mild…Low: 76°…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, very humid, hot and windy…High: 94°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 102°-112°.

Wednesday: Sunny, less windy, stifling heat and humidity…High: 94°…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Thursday: Sunshine continues, along with very hot temperatures, breezy conditions and plenty of humidity…High: 95°…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy, humid and very hot…High: 97°…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Weekend Outlook: Still looking like plenty of sunshine, hot temperatures, breezy winds and no rainfall.

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!