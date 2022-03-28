Above normal temperatures & elevated fire weather this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beautiful weather conditions that we had this weekend, which included lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, will continue over into this week.

Unfortunately, winds started to increase over the area yesterday and that trend will also continue as well. With the high winds in the forecast, dry vegetation, and relatively dry air that is still in place over the region, we’ll still have elevated to high fire danger for much of the week.

Residents are urged to do their part to help avoid wildfire situations and limit outdoor activities that involve sparks and/or flames. Also, dispose of your cigarette butts accordingly and do not park your vehicle in high grass.

Upper-level high pressure will control the weather pattern for the next couple of days. We’re keeping an eye out on our next upper-level disturbance to move in from the west late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

To produce any type of meaningful rain in South Texas, we need these disturbances to dig down into our area to activate our atmosphere and get some good rains going. This disturbance looks to dive into parts of North Texas and eventually swing to the northeast. This will support showers and storms for those folks, even some severe weather, but we’ll be left on the tail-end of the activity once again and only result in a few stray showers for our far northern counties.

So, in all, rainfall chances in the Coastal Bend remain limited.

The front will sweep the entire area by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will still rise well above-normal into the low to mid-90s for many! The air behind the front will be dry and winds will still be windy and result in high fire danger.

We could see some return flow in the area on Friday coming in off the Gulf as humidity recuperates, but the wind is likely to keep the activity very limited.

We’ll watch the potential for another very weak front to arrive on Saturday, but the effects of it at this point remain limited.

Today: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine; windy, warm and humid with elevated fire weather conditions…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Muggy, mild and remaining on the windy side…Low: 66…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: A few more clouds, very warm and windy with elevated fire weather conditions…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: Weak Pacific cold front arrives early and brings only the opportunity for a stray shower; still very warm to hot and windy with dry air moving in creating high fire danger…High: 91…Wind: WNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, warm and windy with elevated fire weather conditions still present…High: 82…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and a passing coastal shower; still very warm and humid…High: 81…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Weekend Outlook: Highs remaining in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and higher humidity.

Have a great day.