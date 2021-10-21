Watch
Above normal temperatures and humidity, gentle breezes and partly cloudy skies to persist

Expect isolated coastal showers over the weekend
Courtesy Roger Brandt
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 16:51:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Afternoon readings will linger in the middle 80s to lower 90s and morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s through early next week, as cold fronts seem to have taken a vacation from South Texas.

With the jet stream well to our north for now, don't expect any cold air soon. Rain chances are meager. With light winds early this morning, the abundant low level moisture allowed for widespread dense fog to lower visibility to near zero, especially across inland areas.

Except significant fog to occur again early Friday, as well. By Saturday, a weak disturbance will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms in the coastal waters, and some of those could affect the immediate coastal counties.

A tropical disturbance in the Eastern North Pacific, about 300 miles west of Guatemala, is expected to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm this weekend. Its moisture is likely to bring increased rain chances to South Texas by the middle of next week. The amount and duration of the rain is still uncertain. We will keep you informed.

