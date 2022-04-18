Above normal temperature stick around this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve arrived at another workweek and we’ll have another round of some heat, humidity, wind and low rainfall chances.

Upper-level high pressure, though not dominant, will be lingering close by this week and will ensure that our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged as we move forward for the next 5-7 days.

We are beginning the week though with a very weak cold front that will continue to sag southward throughout the morning and eventually push to our south and wash out just north of the Rio Grande Valley.

Though the front may not cool us down a whole lot, it may yield a brief shower or two across the area. That said, many of us will remain dry and the heat will be the primary story of the day with highs climbing into the low 90s for many inland communities and 70s and 80s near the coast.

With the upper-level high nearby for most of the week, count on those temperatures to be mainly above seasonal average for this time of year. In Corpus Christi, our average high is around 83 degrees.

We’ll pick up some extra Gulf moisture on Wednesday and that will slightly pick up the shower activity in South Texas, but again they will be very sparse and only yield a few hundredths of an inch of rain throughout the area and will leave many of us wondering where they are and wanting more.

An upper-level storm system will approach the region by later in the week and into the weekend and that will increase the southeasterly winds here to gusty levels around 30-40MPH for Friday and into Saturday.

Keep in mind, with gusty winds, any shot of any little shower forming out there, gets shoved to our north when the winds get too high.

Overall, enjoy the weather this week, should be nice with occasionally choppy to choppy bay waters each day near the coast. Continue to use caution for the rip currents, especially near piers and the jetties.

Today: AM patchy fog, turning partly cloudy, very warm, humid and breezy for the afternoon and only a passing stray shower…High: 84…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy and humid…Low: 67…Wind: E 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, only a passing stray shower, humid and seasonal…High: 82…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: More clouds, turning mainly cloudy and a few stray showers; still breezy/windy and warm…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, turning warm and staying humid…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Windy, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: SE 20-30 MPH & gusting.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and windy.

Have a great day!