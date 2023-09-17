Above average temps will persist throughout the week

An eventful weekend here in the coastal bend with some beneficial rain as the weak cold front approached south Texas today. Still pretty hot and muggy for the most part and these conditions will likely continue as we head into the new week. However, no heat alerts are expected this week. Tomorrow morning expect some spotty stray showers and partly cloudy skies throughout the day into the evening. It won't be a washout, and not everyone will see it for the most part we will be on the drier side. By Tuesday drier conditions return with little to no chances of rain throughout the week. As for tonight, mainly clear skies with lows in the 70s to lower 80s. For some good news fall is just around the corner and we are only less than a week away from the autumnal equinox. Have a great rest of your evening :)

