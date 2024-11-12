Above average temperatures continue even with the next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Veterans Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and sunny conditions with above average temperatures continue to linger in the forecast. No changes in regarding that is expected for the rest of the week. We will have a weak cold front move through the area late this week. That will offer us some cool night and mornings but temperatures will still stay above average in the afternoon. Make sure to apply all those same fog safety tips that you used this morning tomorrow too as we'll have another foggy start for your Tuesday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cool with patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Foggy morning then partly cloudy and warm

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and then patchy fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

