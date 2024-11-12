Above average temperatures continue even with the next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Veterans Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warm and sunny conditions with above average temperatures continue to linger in the forecast. No changes in regarding that is expected for the rest of the week. We will have a weak cold front move through the area late this week. That will offer us some cool night and mornings but temperatures will still stay above average in the afternoon. Make sure to apply all those same fog safety tips that you used this morning tomorrow too as we'll have another foggy start for your Tuesday!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cool with patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Foggy morning then partly cloudy and warm
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and then patchy fog
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great evening!